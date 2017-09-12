Dorman High School, Freshman campus closed Tuesday after bomb th - FOX Carolina 21

Dorman High School, Freshman campus closed Tuesday after bomb threat

Posted: Updated:
Law enforcement vehicles block the entrance to Dorman High School (FOX Carolina/ 9/12/2017) Law enforcement vehicles block the entrance to Dorman High School (FOX Carolina/ 9/12/2017)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dorman High School and Dorman Freshman Campus will be closed Tuesday as authorities investigate a bomb threat at the school, Spartanburg District 6 announced on social media.

The school district said a bomb threat was called in to 911 Tuesday morning.

Below is the full statement released by the school district via Facebook:

Dorman High School and Dorman Freshman Campus will both be closed today. Unfortunately, we were just notified by law-enforcement that a bomb threat was called in to 911 this morning. This investigation is being handled by Spartanburg County law-enforcement officials and both schools are currently being searched but will take several hours. We do not want to take a chance with the safety and security of our students.

All other schools in the district are on a 2-hour delay.

MORE NEWS: Power outages force 2 Spartanburg Co. schools to close Tuesday

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.