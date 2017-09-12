Dorman High School, Freshman campus closed Tuesday after bomb threat

Dorman High School and Dorman Freshman Campus will be closed Tuesday as authorities investigate a bomb threat at the school, Spartanburg District 6 announced on social media.

The school district said a bomb threat was called in to 911 Tuesday morning.

Below is the full statement released by the school district via Facebook:

Dorman High School and Dorman Freshman Campus will both be closed today. Unfortunately, we were just notified by law-enforcement that a bomb threat was called in to 911 this morning. This investigation is being handled by Spartanburg County law-enforcement officials and both schools are currently being searched but will take several hours. We do not want to take a chance with the safety and security of our students.

All other schools in the district are on a 2-hour delay.

