Irma damage leads to lane closure on I-95, SCDOT recommends taking alternate route

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said evacuees heading home after Irma may encounter congestion and lane closures in Dillon County as crews repair damage near the interstate caused by the storm.  

Officials said the right lane of I-95 is closed and a barrier wall is being installed at mile marker 186. The storm damaged a culvert in that area.

The barrier wall will allow crews to work without the need for additional lane closures.

The SCDOT encourages motorists to use this alternate route to reduce congestion:

  •  SC 34 West (Exit 190) to SC 38 East. 
  • SC 38 East to I-95.
  • Drivers can get back on I-95 South at Exit 181.

Electronic message boards are in place notifying motorists of the lane closure and alternate route.

The repair work will take at least a day to complete.

