Phones down, power out at Woodruff Police Department, City Hall

Woodruff police said the phones were down at City Hall on Tuesday due to a power outage.

Phone lines were down at the police department and administrative offices.

911 is still working. Police said anyone who needs assistance from an officer can call 911 and an officer will be dispatched.

Thousands remained without power Tuesday after Irma cleared.

LATEST: 150,000+ people in Upstate, western NC still without power after Irma

