Firefighters warn more trees may fall, recommend taking these steps to protect yourself

The Greenville City Fire Department is asking citizens to take a few simple precautions Tuesday after the storm cleared and damage was being assessed.

Officials said trees could continue to fall through the day Tuesday due to the ground saturation, and “citizens should remain vigilant,” according to a news release.

The fire department recommends people take steps to keep their families safe in the aftermath:

Treat ALL downed power lines as live and keep children and pets far away

Do not drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades

Drive cautiously and give trees in the road a wide berth

Assist utility company representatives with the access they need to conduct their repairs

Regarding downed trees and limbs:

If the tree is from your yard or your neighbor’s yard (not from the right-of-way), contact your insurance company

If the tree fell from the right-of-way into your yard, call Greenville Cares, the City's customer service call center, at 864-232-2273 and provide your name, street address and phone number. They will contact the City's tree crew to inspect

If a tree or limb is in the right-of-way or in the street, call Greenville Cares at 864-232-2273. After hours, call the Police non-emergency number at 271-5333 and be prepared to answer the following questions:

Is it blocking the entire street or part of the street?

Is it blocking the sidewalk?

What is the closest address?

Additionally, officials said people should not call 911 to report downed trees or power lines unless there is an actual emergency involved.

