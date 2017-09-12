Road blocked in busy Greenville Co. neighborhood after tree falls on car

Howell Road was blocked in the Taylors area after a tree fell on a car Tuesday morning.

The road was blocked at Botany Road as crews worked to free the driver and clear the tree from the road.

Injuries were reported and our crew at the scene said at least one person was transported from the scene by ambulance.

Troopers are investigating.

Officials warn that more trees could fall Tuesday due to saturated ground.

RELATED: Firefighters warn more trees may fall, recommend taking these steps to protect yourself

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.