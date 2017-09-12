Road blocked in busy Greenville Co. neighborhood after tree fall - FOX Carolina 21

Road blocked in busy Greenville Co. neighborhood after tree falls on car

Howell Road in Greenville County (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 12, 2017) Howell Road in Greenville County (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 12, 2017)
TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Howell Road was blocked in the Taylors area after a tree fell on a car Tuesday morning.

The road was blocked at Botany Road as crews worked to free the driver and clear the tree from the road.

Injuries were reported and our crew at the scene said at least one person was transported from the scene by ambulance.

Troopers are investigating.

Officials warn that more trees could fall Tuesday due to saturated ground.

