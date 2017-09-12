A few showers Wednesday, plus watching Jose

As clean-up from Irma’s winds continues, our weather will settle down a bit. There will be a small chance for rain on Wednesday, then a stretch of pleasant, warm and dry weather toward the weekend. We’re also monitoring Jose in the meantime.

Tonight expect patchy fog with lows down to 60 in the Upstate and 55 for the mountains with light winds (yes!). Wednesday is looking cloudy with isolated showers developing as a disturbance, in conjunction with what’s left of Irma, moves through. It will NOT mean widespread rain or any dangerous weather, but some nuisance showers and a light breeze will be possible.

Thursday and Friday look partly cloudy and warmer with highs back in the low 80s! We’ll keep the 80s for highs this weekend with a more summery feel. There will be a slight chance for showers late Saturday, but all in all it looks like a pretty nice weekend.

All the while we’ll be monitoring the latest with Jose. It is expected to make a run at the east coast on late Friday into Saturday, but should remain well off the coast as it passes between the U.S. and Bermuda. If that track changes we’ll let you know! Right now it’s expected to weaken a bit, then restrengthen to a hurricane by the weekend.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.