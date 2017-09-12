Deputies: 2 arrested in connection to string of armed robberies in Greenville Co.

Two suspects have been charged in connection with a string of armed robberies in Greenville County Monday night, per the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say, they arrested 22-year-old Steven Sitez Miller and 20-year-old Leshua Nicole Taylor in connection with the following robberies:

8:40 p.m.: Westside Quick Shop on Parker Road – armed robbery; suspect fired one gunshot; no injuries reported

8:50 p.m.: Hot Spot on Blue Ridge Drive – armed robbery roughly one mile from first location

9:20 p.m.: BP gas station on White Horse Road – armed robbery; another gunshot reported

Deputies say, as the suspect was fleeing from the last robbery at the BP gas station, a store employee fired at least one shot toward the suspect. The suspect did suffer a gunshot wound to his foot, deputies say. However, it is unclear if the injury occurred from the suspect discharging his own weapon or the store employee’s firearm.

After the third robbery, deputies were able to locate the suspect vehicle, which was parked near the BP gas station and occupied by Taylor. Investigators determined Taylor to have accompanied Miller during the robberies.

A short time later, deputies were able to locate and apprehend Miller on foot. He was charged with three counts of armed robbery and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Taylor was charged with three counts of armed robbery.

Both suspects are behind bars at the Greenville County Detention Center and will appear for bond court hearing at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

