Deputies: Two men arrested after drugs, weapon seized from Henderson Co. home

Two Henderson County men were arrested after investigators say they discovered drug paraphernalia and a weapon at their residence.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Michael Lee Brown, 32, was arrested and charged with firearm by felon, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sheriff's office stated that Christopher Dale Brown, 32 was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say on Sept 6 they seized methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a revolver from a home on Holbert Road in Hendersonville where both Michael and Christopher Brown were residents.

Both men were arrested but have since been released on bond from the Henderson County Jail.

