Irma puts thousands in Greenwood County in the dark

For 8-year-old Lexi, a barbie doll and a castle captured her attention instead of Netflix. That's because as of Tuesday night, she and her family were in the dark in Ware Shoals.

"Yeah, it was scary," Molly Krajewski, Lexi's mother's said."It flickered and it would come back on and it would flicker and come back on again and then it was just- it was gone."

Krajewski says a storm blew through the area Monday night. Heavy rain and strong wind came from what was left of Irma. It caused damage in Ware Shoals and threatened several trees.

"They were bowing over," she said.

Some trees did give-way to the wind and were pushed into power lines.

"There are lots of power outages especially up here in the Ware Shoals area," George McKinney said.

He's the emergency management coordinator with Greenwood County.

"There's two large areas within the county that have power outages. One is in Ninety-Six."

He looked over the damage throughout the county from Ninety-Six to Ware Shoals.

"We'll put that data together and provide that to the state to provide them with an estimate as to what we have up here," McKinney said.

He says power crews are working on lines and at power stations.

"If you just hang on a little while longer, we'll be back up and running," he said.

Until then, Krajewski and her children will play in the dark- the bright spot is that means more time with one another.

Related coverage: 115,000+ people in Upstate, western NC still without power after Irma

FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.