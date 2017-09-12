Clemson FB player Austin Bryant named Player of the Week by 3 organizations

Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant was named the National Defensive Player of the Week by three different organizations.

In last Saturday's game Bryant tied a school record for sacks in a game with four in the 14-6 win over Auburn.

On Sunday, Bryant was named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week. He won the Chuck Bednarik Award National Defensive Player of the Week from the Maxwell Award on Monday. On Tuesday, he was named the winner of the Football Writers Association's Bronko Nagurski Defensive Player of the Week.

He is the first defensive player from Clemson to win all the awards at the same time.

Bryant had seven tackles overall in the game Saturday and assisted the Clemson defense in holding Auburn to 117 yards total offense.

He joined former Clemson players Keith Adams and Andre Branch as the only players to register four sacks in a game.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.