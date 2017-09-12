Anderson County community starts cleanup process after Irma

Its cleanup day around Anderson County after Irma’s effects were felt in the Upstate. Stephanie Lee and her neighbors have been without power since Monday evening.

"We walk up and see that a tree had fallen over on the transformer,” explained Lee. “So pretty much blocked in."

According to Lee, fire crews arrived Monday night but said they couldn’t remove the tree because it was entangled in power lines. Neighbors waited for Blue Ridge Electric crews to arrive and remove the tree and lines.

"We were okay with the power being out last night,” explained Lee. “We had cell service and everything was pretty much functioning."

Lee was just one out of nearly 584 Blue Ridge Electric customers still without power Tuesday in Anderson County.

Sandra Burdette is the chief appraiser for Anderson County. She says there is similar damage everywhere.

"A lot of downed trees,” explained Burdette, “A lot of roof damage, just limbs and debris and powerline down."

Burdette says there are teams checking out the damage all over Anderson County. She urges residents with damage to call their office to report the issues.

As for Lee and her neighbors, their power may not be back yet, but at least their road is back open.

