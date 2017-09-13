Police urge drivers to follow rules of the road with power outages leaving intersections down

The Greenville County School District announced it would operate on a regular schedule on Wednesday after crews assessed the damage caused by Tropical Storm Irma.More >
Teenagers in New Hampshire taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy's family said.
A Kentucky man was charged Monday with the murder of a 5-year-old boy who watched helplessly as his mother was beaten, bound and pushed off a cliff over the weekend.
Spartanburg County Deputies are searching for several individuals after a deadly shooting at the Days Inn on Outlet Road Sunday afternoon.
Two suspects have been charged in connection with a string of armed robberies in Greenville County Monday night, per the sheriff's office.
A Pizza Hut manager in Florida threatened to punish employees who missed shifts by evacuating too early for Hurricane Irma.
The Abbeville County Coroner's Office said they were called to a weather-related death on Monday.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to avoid travel Monday night due to hazardous driving conditions.
A police official is calling the shooting death of a Philadelphia community activist during an attempted carjacking while his 2-year-old daughter sat in the back seat "one of the most horrific things" he's seen in 24 years in the department.
Dorman High School and Dorman Freshman Campus were closed Tuesday as authorities investigated a bomb threat at the school, Spartanburg District 6 announced on social media.
After assisting with flooding in the Lowcountry, South Carolina National Guard troops will be heading to Florida to assist with Irma recovery efforts there.
A look at viewer-submitted storm damage photos from across the Upstate as winds and rain from Irma rattle the area.
FOX Carolina's Alexa Rodriguez and Alex Schumann provide coverage of Hurricane Irma from Savannah, GA.
