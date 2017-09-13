Police urge drivers to follow rules of the road with power outages leaving intersections down

Police urge drivers to follow the rules of the road with power outages leaving intersections down

Despite the power being out, traffic has been backing up at busy intersections. With heavy winds and rains knocking down power lines, Greenville Police officers have been out trying to help with the confusion.

"The call volume did go up,” said Greenville PD Officer Johnathan Bragg.

Extra patrols and barricades were seen around Greenville following Irma, but Duke Energy crews were out in full force to get power lines restored.

Now, police said the storm should serve as a reminder of what to do at a malfunctioning intersection.

"Just pay attention to the stop signs or treat it like a four way stop if there is not any barricades or stop signs put out," Bragg said.

According to the SC DMV driver’s manual, a motorist arriving at the intersection must yield the right of way to motorists who arrived before him, waiting his turn to enter the intersection.

If on different streets, the driver on the left should yield to the driver on the right; or if on the same street, a driver desiring to turn left should yield to the driver from the opposite direction.

