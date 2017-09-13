Arrest made in shooting at Greenville Co. nightclub

Greenville County deputies said two people were taken to the hospital after a shooing incident at a nightclub Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened shortly 3 a.m. at Club Symposium on Augusta Road.

Per deputies, witnesses said the incident began when two people got into an argument. The argument escalated until one pulled a gun and shot the other at least one time. Deputies don't know what prompted the shooting other than an altercation.

Deputies said two armed security guards returned fire at the suspect, striking him at least once.

Both the accused gunman and the other victim were taken to the hospital.

Deputies later identified the suspect as Brandon Jamine Dodd who was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with attempted murder as well as possession of a weapon during a violent crime. After Dodd is released from the hospital, he will be transported to the Greenville County Detention Center.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing. In 2017, the Sheriff's Office said it has received 46 calls for service at Symposium.

