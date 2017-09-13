Greenville County deputies investigating shooting at nightclub

Greenville County deputies are investigating a shooting at a nightclub that sent two people to the hospital early Wednesday morning, according to emergency dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. at Club Symposium on Augusta Road.

Two people were injured.

No other details were immediately available.

