Power back on at all Greenville Co. schools as classes resume Wednesday

Power was restored to all Greenville County Schools Wednesday morning.

Beth Brotherton, a spokesperson for Greenville County Schools, stated via e-mail that electrical service returned to Ellen Woodside Elementary and Riley Child Development Center overnight.

Tropical Storm Irma forced the school district to close for two days and initially left ten schools and the district office without power. Power was restored to all schools but Ellen Woodside and Riley on Tuesday.

Greenville County Schools are on a normal schedule Wednesday.

