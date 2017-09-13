United Way launches 2017 Community Campaign

United Way will kick off its 2017 Community Campaign on Wednesday after adverse weather from Irma delayed the kickoff celebration.

The United Way said more than 1,000 volunteers and supporters will gather at the TD Convention Center to get the annual collection drive off to an exciting start/

The United Way said donations made during the Community Campaign “play an important part in building a Cycle of Success, ensuring individuals and families throughout our community lead safe, stable, successful lives.”

