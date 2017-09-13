Deputies: Man fatally shot after reportedly entering home uninvited, armed with gun

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies said a man was fatally shot after reportedly entering an Easley home with a gun Tuesday night.

Deputies said they received word of a shooting at a home on Walker Street around 9 p.m.

Deputies said they arrived to find a man suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital and later died.

Deputies said people at the home said the man did not live there. He reportedly entered the residence uninvited and was armed with a gun. A confrontation ensued and multiple shots were fired by someone in the house and the deceased, deputies said.

Deputies said two guns and spent shell casings were recovered from the house.

No one else was hurt.

No arrests were made initially and deputies said the coroner will conduct an autopsy to help determine a manner and cause of death.

