Dorman High School hosts blood drive to help hurricane victims

Dorman High School is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday to help with hurricane relief, according to Spartanburg County School District 6.

The blood drive will be at the school from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

District officials said students age 16 and older can donate with parent permission. District employees and members of the community can also donate, officials said.

