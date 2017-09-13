Dorman High School hosts blood drive to help hurricane victims - FOX Carolina 21

Dorman High School hosts blood drive to help hurricane victims

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dorman High School is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday to help with hurricane relief, according to Spartanburg County School District 6.

The blood drive will be at the school from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

District officials said students age 16 and older can donate with parent permission. District employees and members of the community can also donate, officials said. 

