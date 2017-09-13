Lane closures resume, more expected this weekend due to I-85 widening project in Spartanburg Co.

Traffic engineers said Wednesday that drivers will once again encounter nightly lane closures on I-85 North in Spartanburg County due to the ongoing widening project.

The left lane will be closed nightly from mile markers 77 to 80 through September 30.

Additional right lane closures will be in place during nighttime hours on September 15 and September 16 from mile marker 81 to mile marker 85.



