Lane closures resume, more expected this weekend due to I-85 wid - FOX Carolina 21

Lane closures resume, more expected this weekend due to I-85 widening project in Spartanburg Co.

Posted: Updated:
85 widening project logo (Source: SCHP) 85 widening project logo (Source: SCHP)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Traffic engineers said Wednesday that drivers will once again encounter nightly lane closures on I-85 North in Spartanburg County due to the ongoing widening project.

The left lane will be closed nightly from mile markers 77 to 80 through September 30.

Additional right lane closures will be in place during nighttime hours on September 15 and September 16 from mile marker 81 to mile marker 85.


Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.