Upstate restaurant providing free meals to neighbors without power

One Upstate restaurant owner is offering a small blessing to her community amid the lingering power outages.

Kim Wald said anyone who is without power can come out to her restaurant, Mountain Rest Café on Highlands Highway in Oconee County, to enjoy some free food, water, and power to charge their phones and devices.

“I’m not going to turn anyone away,” Wald said. “I just wanted to give back to the community in this time of need.”

Wald said she has no power at home either, so she’s spending time helping others after the storm.

Breakfast will be served from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.

Wald said anyone willing to volunteer to help cook and serve food will also be welcomed.

Call 864-638-0026 for more details.

Duke Energy was reporting more than 3,400 people still without power in Oconee County as of 9:30 a.m.

