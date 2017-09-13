Calhoun Falls issues boil water advisory for all restaurants

The town of Calhoun Falls said all residents are under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Town officials said DHEC is advising all customers of the Calhoun Falls Water System to boil water for at least one minute prior to cooking or drinking.

Ice made with water that has not been boiled should not be consumed either, the city said.

The boil water advisory was issued Tuesday and will be in place until further notice.

A major line break resulted in a loss of pressure and service to many people. The boil water advisory was issued as a precaution until the water can be properly tested for contamination.

