Oconee County Parks to remain closed until electric service is restored

All Oconee County Parks will remained closed until their electric service is restored, according to Amanda Brock, a county administrator.

Brock also stated that the day use sections will are closed in order for staff members to remove fallen trees and storm debris. She said campers that have booked a trip through ReserveUSA are being notified of the closings and will receive a refund for their reservation.

Brock stated that all Parks offices will also remained closed because of power outages and staff assistance in debris clean up.

It is estimated that electrical service will be restored on Friday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.