Some sections of Blue Ridge Parkway to begin reopening Wednesday, storm cleanup continues

Tree down on Blue Ridge Parkway (Source: NPS)

The National Park Service said closed sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Western North Carolina will reopen beginning Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said storm cleanup continues after more than 300 miles of parkway was littered with downed trees and other storm damage.

Some areas had extensive tree and rock damage and will remain closed until further notice.

Sections expected to reopen Wednesday are:

Milepost 165 - 217, from VA Route 8 to the NC/VA state line

Milepost 217 - 265, from Cumberland Knob to Calloway Gap, including Doughton Park

Milepost 294.6 - 305, from Sandy Flat to US 221

Milepost 324 - 331, near Heffner Gap to Gillespie Gap, including the NC Minerals Museum

Milepost 382 - 384.7, from US 70 to US 74, including the Folk Art Center and the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center

The sections that will remain closed are:

Milepost 265 - 294.6, including Cone Memorial Park

Milepost 305 - 324, including Linville Falls

Milepost 331 - 382, including Crabtree Falls and Craggy Gardens

Milepost 385 - 469, including Pisgah and Waterrock Knob

The Pisgah Inn, at Milepost 408, remains closed due to a power outage

Officials said the closed areas will be off limits to all traffic, including cyclists and hikers.

All NC campgrounds in closed section are expected to open by Thursday.

Visitors can also check Parkway’s online Real Time Road Map for the latest opening information.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.