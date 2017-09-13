Lockheed awaiting congressional approval to begin building F-16s in Greenville

Lockheed Martin said the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency has given Congress formal notification of a proposed deal to build 19 F-16 fighter jets in Greenville.

A spokesman for the aerospace company said the proposal must be approved by Congress before the deal can be officially “awarded.

Kevin Bishop, a spokesperson for Sen. Lindsey Graham, said Wednesday the congressional approval process takes about 30 days.

Bahrain ordered the jets as part of a multi-billion dollar deal, officials said.

Lockheed in March announced it was moving the production line of its F-16 fighter jets to from Texas Greenville.

Officials said once the contract has been approved by Congress, the move to Greenville will officially begin.

Lockheed announced in late August that they are looking into a long-term plan to move F-16 production to India. Officials said that move is still years away and any orders approved before then would be fulfilled in Greenville.

