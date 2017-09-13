Greenlink asking for public's opinion on proposed route changes - FOX Carolina 21

Greenlink asking for public's opinion on proposed route changes

Greenlink logo (File) Greenlink logo (File)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Transit Authority (GTA) is asking for the public's input on proposed route changes.

According to the City of Greenville, GTA recently presented the results of a recent Comprehensive Operational Analysis of the Greenlink transit system and discussed recommendations from the study. Greenlink wants the public's input before any of the changes suggested by the study are implemented. The city stated that Greenlink will host a series of 16 drop-in meetings during October and November. 

According to the City of Greenville, the proposed route changes will  increase bi-directional route miles by 62.9%, increase transfer between routes outside of the downtown Transit Center by 62.9%, and offer more efficient and dependable service. 

Below is the full list of public meetings:

Monday, October 16
3 p.m. to 5 p.m.University Center Auditorium
225 S. Pleasantburg Drive
Greenville, SC 29607

Tuesday, October 17
3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Augusta Road Library
100 Lydia Street
Greenville, SC 29605

Thursday, October 19
3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Taylors Library
316 W. Main Street
Taylors, SC 29687

Saturday, October 21
2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sans Souci Church
3100 Old Buncombe Road
Greenville, SC 29609

Tuesday, October 24
4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Mauldin Cultural Center
101 E. Butler Road
Mauldin, SC 29662

Wednesday, October 25
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Furman University - Trone Student Center
Watkins Room
3300 Poinsett Highway
Greenville, SC 29613

Thursday, October 26
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Nicholtown Community Center
112 Rebecca Street
Greenville, SC 29607

Friday, October 27
8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
St. Francis Eastside
Entrance C – Room 301
125 Commonwealth Drive
Greenville, SC 29615

Wednesday, November 1
9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Harvest Hope Food Bank
2818 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611

Monday, November 6
3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
CU-ICAR – TD Gallery
5 Research Drive
Greenville, SC 29607

Wednesday, November 8
9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Greenville Tech
Buck Mickel Center
216 S. Pleasantburg Drive
Greenville, SC 29607

Thursday, November 9
12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
State Farmers Market
Retail 2B
1354 Rutherford Road
Greenville, SC 29609

Monday, November 13
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Simpsonville Activity & Senior Center
310 W. Curtis Road
Simpsonville, SC 29681

Tuesday, November 14
1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
GHS Memorial Hospital
Medical Staff Auditorium
701 Grove Road
Greenville, SC 29605

Tuesday, November 14
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
West Greenville Community Center
8 Rochester Street
Greenville, SC 29611

Thursday, November 16
7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
Greenlink Transit Center
100 W. McBee Avenue
Greenville, SC 29601

The GTA Board of Directors will take the community feedback into consideration when voting on whether to adopt the new routes this winter.

The changes would go into effect in Summer 2018. 

