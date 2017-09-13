Greenlink asking for public's opinion on proposed route changes

The Greenville Transit Authority (GTA) is asking for the public's input on proposed route changes.

According to the City of Greenville, GTA recently presented the results of a recent Comprehensive Operational Analysis of the Greenlink transit system and discussed recommendations from the study. Greenlink wants the public's input before any of the changes suggested by the study are implemented. The city stated that Greenlink will host a series of 16 drop-in meetings during October and November.

According to the City of Greenville, the proposed route changes will increase bi-directional route miles by 62.9%, increase transfer between routes outside of the downtown Transit Center by 62.9%, and offer more efficient and dependable service.

Below is the full list of public meetings:

Monday, October 16

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.University Center Auditorium

225 S. Pleasantburg Drive

Greenville, SC 29607

Tuesday, October 17

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Augusta Road Library

100 Lydia Street

Greenville, SC 29605

Thursday, October 19

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Taylors Library

316 W. Main Street

Taylors, SC 29687

Saturday, October 21

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sans Souci Church

3100 Old Buncombe Road

Greenville, SC 29609

Tuesday, October 24

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mauldin Cultural Center

101 E. Butler Road

Mauldin, SC 29662

Wednesday, October 25

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Furman University - Trone Student Center

Watkins Room

3300 Poinsett Highway

Greenville, SC 29613

Thursday, October 26

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Nicholtown Community Center

112 Rebecca Street

Greenville, SC 29607

Friday, October 27

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

St. Francis Eastside

Entrance C – Room 301

125 Commonwealth Drive

Greenville, SC 29615

Wednesday, November 1

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Harvest Hope Food Bank

2818 White Horse Road

Greenville, SC 29611

Monday, November 6

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CU-ICAR – TD Gallery

5 Research Drive

Greenville, SC 29607

Wednesday, November 8

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Greenville Tech

Buck Mickel Center

216 S. Pleasantburg Drive

Greenville, SC 29607

Thursday, November 9

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

State Farmers Market

Retail 2B

1354 Rutherford Road

Greenville, SC 29609

Monday, November 13

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Simpsonville Activity & Senior Center

310 W. Curtis Road

Simpsonville, SC 29681

Tuesday, November 14

1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

GHS Memorial Hospital

Medical Staff Auditorium

701 Grove Road

Greenville, SC 29605

Tuesday, November 14

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

West Greenville Community Center

8 Rochester Street

Greenville, SC 29611

Thursday, November 16

7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Greenlink Transit Center

100 W. McBee Avenue

Greenville, SC 29601

The GTA Board of Directors will take the community feedback into consideration when voting on whether to adopt the new routes this winter.

The changes would go into effect in Summer 2018.

