Pickens Co. begins cleanup in aftermath of Hurricane Irma

An Upstate homeowner woke up to quite the sight on Tuesday morning.

Hours after Hurricane Irma swept through the Carolinas, Pickens County homeowner, Bill Bates found a 50 foot tree lying in his front yard.

Bates said it it wasn't just any tree. For him, this tree had special meaning.

"Its sentimental and just a good memory we had planting it when I was a young boy," said Bates.

Bates said he planted the tree with his grandmother more than 60 years ago and it's hard to see it go.

It's an all too familiar sight in Pickens County in the aftermath of Monday night's storm.

Pickens County Emergency Management said downed trees and power lines are scattered throughout the county, leaving 25,000 without power.

Many outages were restored Tuesday, but thousands more are still without power, while crews work around the clock to get them back on.

While people are stuck cleaning up the mess and downed trees, Bates said he plans to plant a new one, to replace the one wiped out by the storm.

"I'll probably plant another one in the same spot. All of my grandchildren can help me, the same as my grandmother did with me,"said Bates.

