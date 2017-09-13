Deputies: Suspect in custody after shots fired, chase in Greenvi - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Suspect in custody after shots fired, chase in Greenville Co.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office was on scene of an incident on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said shots were fired at a residence on First Street in the Woodside community, and no one was injured although there were people inside the home.

A BOLO was issued for two male suspects on a moped, which deputies said they spotted while en route to the shooting. Deputies said only one individual was on the moped at the time and a chase ensued before he dropped the moped and fled on foot on Parker Cone Way.

Witnesses reported seeing a heavy law enforcement presence and helicopter flying over the area.

The suspect was later apprehended and a firearm was located.

Deputies said the second suspect has not yet been found.

