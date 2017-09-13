Gaffney police offering reward for justice in shootings of victims, ages 8 and 18

The Gaffney Police Department is offering a reward for information leading to the arrests of the persons responsible for the shootings that claimed the lives of a child and a teenager.

Jasmin McGill, 18, was fatally shot to death of Lincoln Drive on Aug. 7. McGill was a recent high school graduate who was found lying in the roadway bleeding after officers were dispatched to a fight in the area.

Officials called it a "senseless act."

Less than two weeks later, 8-year-old Kamryn Bradley was killed when bullets were fired into an apartment on West Buford Street. She was struck in the head at least once by the gunfire.

On Wednesday, Police Chief Richard Turner said a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrests in the cases. He said no leads they have received so far have led to a definitive conclusion.

Turner said investigators have not found anything that connects the two shootings, nor have they found definitive proof of either being gang-related, but they are looking into the possibility.

"We are working as hard as we possibly can," Turner said, in a message to the victims' families. "They're both children to me."

The Gaffney Police Department is working with the Solicitor's Office, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, and has reached out to federal authorities in the case.

Anyone with information about these deadly shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.

