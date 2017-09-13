Deputies: Woman comes to sheriff's office for polygraph test wit - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Woman comes to sheriff's office for polygraph test with meth, pills

Heather Wymer (Source: Union Co. Detention Center) Heather Wymer (Source: Union Co. Detention Center)
UNION, SC

The Union County Sheriff's Office said a woman was arrested after an incident that transpired during a polygraph test on Tuesday.

Deputies said 32-year-old Heather Marie Wymer took a restroom and smoke break during a polygraph exam. According to the incident report, when she returned "her demeanor change and she became lethargic."

The exam was stopped due to deputies believe she had consumed some type of drug.

The incident report states that after reviewing surveillance video, deputies saw Wymer taking an item out of her purse and concealing it in her undergarments.

Deputies said when asked about it, Wymer produced a silicone container from her bra with two plastic baggies containing methamphetamine, two Alprazolam pills, and five and two halves of Clonazepam pills.

She was arrested and charged with possession of meth and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

