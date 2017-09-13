150 animals displaced by Irma arriving at Duncan shelter

150 shelter animals displaced by Hurricane Irma in Florida will arrive at an American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) emergency shelter in Duncan on Wednesday. The ASPCA stated that the animals are being relocated from Miami and Daytona.

According to the ASPCA, the animals are being relocated from Florida to make room for the increase in lost pets within their communities due to Irma. The organization said the 40,000 square foot emergency shelter in Duncan was set up prior to Irma so that displaced animals would have a safe place to go.

The ASPCA is also establishing distribution centers in Duncan and Miami to send pet supplies to areas affected by Irma.

