UNC Asheville chancellor to step down at end of semester

University of North Carolina Asheville's chancellor will be leaving the school at the end of the semester.

Chancellor Mary K. Grant has accepted a position as President of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate in Boston, according to a statement posted on the school's website. Grant was appointed chancellor in August 2014.

According to the statement, the UNC Asheville Board of Trustees, President Margret Spellings and the UNC Board of Governors will quickly form a search committee for Chancellor Grant's replacement.

