Deputies searching for runaway Rutherford Co. teen

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing teenager.

Deputies said 17-year-old Megan Grace Clark did not return home from work on Monday.

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall with dyed red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, red polo shirt, black pants, black and white shoes, and has her nose pierced.

Deputies said she may be traveling with 22-year-old Jacob Waldo, who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact deputies at 828-286-2911.

