The weather begins quieting down and warming up into the weekend with Jose NOT expected to impact the east coast.

This evening, a few showers remain possible in western North Carolina with patchy fog developing after midnight. Lows will drop into the 50s to low 60s.

Thursday will start out with a mostly cloudy sky and patchy fog, but variable cloudiness with intervals of sun are expected through the day with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

A southwest breeze will keep a decent moisture supply in the region, and a few showers could show up in the northern upstate into western NC.

For Friday into the weekend, expect a mostly sunny sky with fair weather clouds here and there. Highs should moderate into the mid 80s through Sunday, reaching 80 degrees in the mountains.

Next week features more of the same – sun and clouds each day with highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s.

Jose is still spinning in the open waters of the Atlantic. A turn to the northwest and eventually to the north-northeast is expected over the next 5 days. For now, no direct impacts will be felt in the Carolinas. For more, click HERE.

