Trooper dragged during traffic stop earns Russ Sorrow Award

A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who put her life on the line was honored for her heroism on Wednesday.

Trooper Rebecca Winstead was caught on dashcam footage responding to a violent traffic stop in December 2016. In the footage, she asks confronts the driver of a stolen vehicle before he speeds off, dragging her behind the vehicle.

Officials said Winstead was able to make it back to her patrol vehicle and use a pit maneuver to apprehend 38-year-old Brian Eugene Saunders.

She was awarded the Russ Sorrow Memorial Award during a 2017 Crime Stoppers banquet. The award, named in honor of Greenville policeman Russ Sorrow who was killed in the line of duty, goes to law enforcement officials who go above and beyond for the job.

At the event, Greenville officer Ben Sanders was given the Shield Award for his length of service.

