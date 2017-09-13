Deputies: Man arrested for impersonating Greenville Co. officer - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Man arrested for impersonating Greenville Co. officer while unlawfully armed

Adam Dean Smith (Source:GCSO) Adam Dean Smith (Source:GCSO)
Deputies said a man has been arrested for impersonating a Greenville County officer.

Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, deputies from Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the 7-Eleven on Augusta Road in Piedmont after getting reports about a person passed out at the wheel.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the caller told dispatchers that the person was dressed as a law enforcement officer and was armed with a pistol.

Upon arrival, deputies said they located the subject, later identified as 28-year-old Adam Dean Smith.

Deputies said Smith was unlawfully carrying a pistol on his side while inside the 7-Eleven and inside his vehicle by have it improperly concealed. They said Smith was wearing a Greenville County Sheriff's Office t-shirt while doing so.

The Sheriff's Office, however, has confirmed that Smith had never been employed with the agency.

