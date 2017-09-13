Oconee County hit hard with power outages

Wind and rain from Hurricane Irma blew through the Upstate, toppling trees, and uprooting power lines.

It was during the storm that Carrie Burnside said she heard a loud noise.

"Oh- a cannon going off- that's a big tree that came down," Burnside said.

As the rain continued to pour and wind continued to blow, she saw more trees bend toward her home.

"I was scared they were going to come down on my house," Burnside said.

She lives in Oconee County, which is one of the areas hit hardest by Irma in the Upstate.

As of Wednesday afternoon, thousands who live there don't have power, and Burnside is one of them. She moved into the Fox Wood Hills area in Westminster just six weeks ago, and now after the storm, she hasn't been able to do laundry in days. Her stove is off too.

"No cooking. I've been buying from restaurants," she said.

Throughout the area are fallen trees and downed power lines.

"A lady I work with - it blew the roof off her house," she said.

Crews with Blue Ridge Electric Co-op are working on lines.

Burnside's sons, 14-year-old Jason and 10-year-old Michael, want the power back on.

"They hate it. They sit there hand look at the TV screen," Burnside said.

She says the only peace between the two boys is their dog, Luna.

"They have been fighting (and) arguing because they've been stuck in the house together," she said.

She said even though they're in the dark she says they're just fine.

"We were blessed. We've been without power and that's it," Burnside said.

