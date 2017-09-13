New restaurant brings Hawaiian poke bowls to Pelham Road - FOX Carolina 21

New restaurant brings Hawaiian poke bowls to Pelham Road

Tuna poke (Source: Wikimedia) Tuna poke (Source: Wikimedia)
GREENVILLE, SC

Poke Bros. announced it is soon bringing Hawaiian-style cuisine to Pelham Road.

According to the restaurant's website, they specialize in fast, casual, build-your-own dining. Poke, originating in Hawaii, is a salad including raw fish and vegetables. Poke bowls are often served over rice and Poke Bros. markets it as "sushi in a bowl."

The new location will be opening soon in the 3900 block of Pelham Road.

