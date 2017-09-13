Pickens EM: Two lost hikers evacuated from GA rescued near Table Rock State Park

Officials with Pickens County Emergency Management said two hikers were rescued near Table Rock State Park Wednesday morning.

According to emergency crews, the Pickens County 911 Center received a call from two distressed hikers lost in the woods around 1:30 a.m. on Horse Mountain. The hikers left their campsite at Table Rock State Park on Tuesday with plans to hike the Palmetto Trail to visit the waterfalls, said officials.

Emergency management officials say they made several attempts to retrieve the correct GPS coordinates of the hikers following the 911 call, and off road vehicles were sent out as soon as their location was determined.

SC Forestry Commission was called in to assist with the search and rescue mission after emergency crews stumbled upon several downed trees in the woods while trying to get to the hikers.

Pickens County Emergency Management also requested assistance from the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (SC HART)Guard and SC State Fire as the 8 hour mark from the initial call from the hikers for help approached.

SC Hart responded to the search area by air, and were able to assist ground crews in locating the hikers. Once located, the hikers were evaluated by Emergency Special Operations Group from Pickens County EMS. They were not injured, only tired and dehydrated, said emergency officials.

The hikers, who were later determined to have been Irma evacuees from Georgia staying in the state park until they could return home, were brought back to their campsite in Table Rock State Park.

"Continuous training and cooperation from Pickens County Fire and EMS departments, along with our state partners proved to be invaluable during this life saving rescue today on Horse Mountain," says Director Scott Smith, Pickens County Emergency Services.

MORE NEWS: Trooper dragged during traffic stop earns Russ Sorrow Award

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

