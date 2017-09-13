Coroner identifies man dead in Simpsonville crash

The coroner has identified a man killed in a Greenville County crash on Wednesday.

According to Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans, 45-year-old John Brentley Wilson of Torrey Ct in Simpsonville was pronounced dead at 4:22 p.m. after a crash on South Street at Cox Street in Simpsonville.

Evans said Wilson was the driver and only person in his vehicle when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a large tree. Greenville County EMS responded and Wilson was pronounced dead upon their arrival.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

This case remains under investigation by the Simpsonville Police Department and Greenville County Coroner's Office.

