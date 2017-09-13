Coroner identifies man dead after possible hog-hunting accident in Starr

The coroner said a man is dead in Anderson County after what his office believes was a hunting accident.

Anderson County deputies, DNR and the coroner are all responding to the 3000 block of Gentry Road in Starr.

The coroner said he believes the shooter was using a thermal detection scope and mistook the victim for a hog, however this information has not yet been confirmed by investigators.

Coroner Charlie Boseman identified the victim as 40-year-old Kenneth Jason Young of Starr. Boseman said a couple was out hunting when they spotted the something, later discovered to be the victim, on all fours crawling around through the thermal scope, and then shot.

Boseman said that Young had been out by himself when he was fatally shot. According to the coroner, the couple had permission to be in that location. He said a woman had been with her male friend when she shot Young.

The couple, however, did not know the victim personally.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday morning.

The case remains under active investigation at this time.

