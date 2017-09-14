Gaffney Police offer $5000 reward for help solving two recent homicides

Two recent deadly shootings have shaken the Gaffney community and left two families searching for answers.



On Wednesday, Gaffney Police announced a $5000 Crimestoppers reward to help solve the unsolved murders.

Jasmine McGill, 18, was gunned down on August 7.

Weeks later, LaMya Bradley, 8, was shot and killed on August 20.

"Unfortunately the leads that have come in have not led us to who is responsible," said Gaffney Police Chief Richard Turner.

Gaffney Police said they hope this reward will lead them to the person responsible for these crimes.

LaMya Bradley was killed on August 20 when Gaffney Police said shots were fired into her cousin's apartment on West Buford St.

Police said LaMya was asleep on the couch when she was fatally struck by one of the bullets.

LaMya's family said they hope the reward will lead them to the answers they have prayed for.

"We're hurting and we want closure. We want closure in the situation," said Kara Wilson.

LaMya was killed just two weeks after another young life was taken in Gaffney.

Gaffney Police said Jasmine McGill was caught in the crossfire when a fight broke out on Lincoln Drive on August 7.

Police say they have no indication that these crimes are related but are looking into all possibilities. They've brought in multiple agencies to help solve these crimes, including SLED, FBI Gang Task Force and federal prosecutors.

Both murders remain unsolved and no arrests have been made.

LaMya's mom said she hopes this reward will help convince someone to come forward.

"I'm very confident. I believe someone knows in both of these cases what has happened," said Wilson.

This message was also echoed by community leaders and local pastors.

"That's my plea for all of us - that we pray, that we learn to work together in love and unity to stop these senseless killings that are affecting our community," said Pastor J.W. Sanders, Jr.

In addition to the $5000 reward, the Cherokee Chapter of NAACP announced a $200 reward leading to solving either of these murders.

Anyone with information about either of these homicides is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.