Dispatch: Deputies respond to shots fired call at Taylors apartments

Dispatch: Deputies respond to shots fired call at Taylors apartm - FOX Carolina 21

Scene of investigation at Cobalt Springs Apartments (FOX Carolina/ 9/13/17) Scene of investigation at Cobalt Springs Apartments (FOX Carolina/ 9/13/17)
TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said deputies responded to a Taylors apartment complex Wednesday night.

According to dispatch, deputies had received a call about shots fired at Cobalt Springs Apartments.

Dispatchers were not able to confirm what exactly had happened on scene, however.

We're working to gather more details at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

