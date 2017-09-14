Troopers: Motorcyclist dies after crashing on I-385

Troopers said a motorcyclist died after crashing into a guard rail on I-385 in Greenville County Wednesday night.
Troopers said the victim was heading south riding a 2014 Harley Davidson when the bike ran off the road and struck a guard rail. The victim was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the bike, troopers said.
The victim was taken to the hospital and later died.
The coroner has not yet released the victim’s name.
MORE NEWS - Coroner identifies man dead after possible hog-hunting accident in Starr
Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.