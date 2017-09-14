Troopers: Motorcyclist dies after crashing on I-385

Troopers said a motorcyclist died after crashing into a guard rail on I-385 in Greenville County Wednesday night.

Troopers said the victim was heading south riding a 2014 Harley Davidson when the bike ran off the road and struck a guard rail. The victim was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the bike, troopers said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died.

The coroner has not yet released the victim’s name.

