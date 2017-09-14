Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks at Clemson

Sonia Sotomayor (Source: Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States/ Clemson)

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Sonia Sotomayor will speak at Clemson University on Thursday, according to a news release from the university.

Sotomayor will participate in a moderated question-and-answer session with students. The event is open to the public at no cost, but reserved tickets are required.

The Q-and-A session will begin at 11 a.m. in the Brooks Center for the Performing Arts.

President Barack Obama nominated Sotomayor to the Supreme Court in 2009. She began her career in the New York County District Attorney’s office in 1979.

