SpartOberfest brings Oktoberfest beer, pretzels, and music to Spartanburg

The coroner said a man is dead in Anderson County after what his office believes was a hunting accident.More >
The Union County Sheriff's Office said a woman was arrested after an incident that transpired during a polygraph test on Tuesday.More >
A shooter opened fire at a high school in a tiny town in Washington state Wednesday, killing one student, injuring three others and sending worried parents to the school in a frenzied rush, authorities said.More >
The coroner has identified a man killed in a Greenville County crash on Wednesday.More >
Greenville County deputies said two people were taken to the hospital after a shooing incident at a nightclub Wednesday morning.More >
A student who opened fire in a hallway at a Washington state high school killed a classmate who confronted him Wednesday and wounded three others before being stopped by a staff member, authorities said.More >
Troopers said a motorcyclist died after crashing into a guard rail on I-385 in Greenville County Wednesday night.More >
California prosecutors said Wednesday that a fast-food restaurant cashier gave birth to a baby girl while at work and then tried to kill her by flushing her down a toilet.More >
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >
One Upstate restaurant owner is offering a small blessing to her community amid the lingering power outages.More >
ASPCA opened a shelter in Duncan for animals displaced by Irma.More >
Dispatchers said deputies were called to investigate after 2 people were shot at Club Symposium early Wednesday.More >
After assisting with flooding in the Lowcountry, South Carolina National Guard troops will be heading to Florida to assist with Irma recovery efforts there.More >
A look at viewer-submitted storm damage photos from across the Upstate as winds and rain from Irma rattle the area.More >
FOX Carolina's Alexa Rodriguez and Alex Schumann provide coverage of Hurricane Irma from Savannah, GA.More >
