SpartOberfest brings Oktoberfest beer, pretzels, and music to Spartanburg

Three days of Oktoberfest fun kicks off Thursday evening in Spartanburg.

The Fourth Annual SpartOberfest kicks off at 6 p.m. at Jesus Our Risen Savior Catholic Church on Reidville Road, according to a news release. At 6:30 p.m., the festival will get rolling with a performance by the Morgan Riley Band. Tickets for the show are $2.

On Friday, the festival continues at 5 p.m. with music from the Foothills Oompah Band, games and activities in the KidZone, and local crafts in the Artisan Market.

Beer and S-shaped SpartOberfest pretzels will be available. Other foods available include bratwurst, chicken, pizza, ribs, Schweinshaxe (roast pork knuckle), and home-made apple strudel.

Saturday will feature the 10K Pretzel Run starting at 8:30 a.m.

Organizers as said proceeds from the festival benefit the church and three local non-profit organizations: St. Luke's Free Medical Clinic, Spartanburg Interfaith Hospitality Network and Safe Homes Rape Crisis Coalition.

Tickets to the festival are $2. Visit the SpartOberfest website for more details and a full schedule.

