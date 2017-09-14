Greenville Drive 1 win away from first South Atlantic League tit - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Drive 1 win away from first South Atlantic League title

Greenville Drive at Fluor Field

The Greenville Drive are one win away from their first South Atlantic League title.

On Wednesday, the Drive shut out the Kannapolis Intimidators 2-0 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five South Atlantic League Championship Series.

The Drive will clench the title if they can get one more win in the series.

Thursday night, the action comes to Fluor Field.

The first pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.

