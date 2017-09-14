Rutherfordton PD ask for public's help in identifying suspect - FOX Carolina 21

Rutherfordton PD ask for public's help in identifying suspect

The Rutherfordton PD needs help identifying this man. (Source: Rutherfordton Police Department).
Officers said this could possibly be the suspect's car. (Source: Rutherfordton Police Department).
RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Rutherfordton Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect. According to police, the suspect stole over-the-counter medication from a supermarket on Aug. 18. 

Officers stated that the suspect possibly left the supermarket in a burgundy Mazda or Acura SUV. 

Anyone with information regarding the suspect should contact Rutherfordton Police at 828-287-5062 or 828-289-0383 and after hours at 828-286-2911. 

