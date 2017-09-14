Service restored to Upstate, schools after major cellphone outage

The Union County Emergency Services Director said major AT&T and Verizon outages were reported in the county Thursday.

Emergency Services Director Rob Fraim said 911 was operational but people may need to use a landline to connect with emergency dispatchers during the outage.

Fraim said dozens of people were lining up at Verizon and wireless phone stores in the county to try and get answers. Fraim did not know what caused the outage or when it may be restored.

A Verizon spokesperson said the cause was a service disruption in the Buffalo-Carlisle area. Verizon said their engineers were working with vendors to resolve the issue quickly.

Cherokee County Schools said due to a cut in an AT&T fiber optic cable, phone and internet was down at all schools except Gaffney High and the district office.

"AT&T has informed us that they are working diligently to resolve this issue," the district said.

AT&T issued the following statement:

Due to a fiber cut caused by construction contractors, some wireless customers in the Union County area may be experiencing issues with their service. Technicians are engaged and working as quickly as possible to make repairs.

Greenville County Schools said the incident also affected service and phones at Paris Elementary, Northwood Elementary, Lake Forest Elementary and Mitchell Road Elementary.

Just before 2:20 p.m., Fraim confirmed that service had been restored.

