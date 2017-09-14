Major cell phone outage affecting Union, Cherokee counties; may require 911 calls to be made from landlines

The Union County Emergency Services Director said major AT&T and Verizon outages were being reported in the county Thursday.

Emergency Services Director Robert Fraim said 911 is operational but people may need to use a landline to connect with emergency dispatchers/

Fraim said dozens of people were lining up at Verizon and wireless phone stores in the county to try and get answers. Fraim did not know what caused the outage or when it may be restored.

Cherokee County Schools said due to a cut in an AT&T fiber optic cable, phone and internet was down at all schools except Gaffney High and the district office.

"AT&T has informed us that they are working diligently to resolve this issue," the district said.

FOX Carolina has reached out to Verizon and AT&T for more information.

