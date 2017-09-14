Army: Multiple soldiers injured in explosion at Fort Bragg - FOX Carolina 21

Army: Multiple soldiers injured in explosion at Fort Bragg

Posted: Updated:
Fort Bragg (Source: Wikimedia) Fort Bragg (Source: Wikimedia)
FORT BRAGG, NC (FOX Carolina) -

According to officials, several soldiers at Fort Bragg military installation in North Carolina were injured in an incident Thursday.

Around 11:45 p.m., Fox News tweeted that authorities have told multiple media outlets there was an explosion. "There are injuries but we don't know extent," Special Ops Command Lt Col Rob Bockholt told Fox News

The Associated Press confirmed the explosion with an Army spokesperson who said the incident occurred during training. The soldiers were transported to the Womack Army Medical Center in unknown condition, AP reported.

